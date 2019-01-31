202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 3:05 pm 01/31/2019 03:05pm
Share

30 industrials 24972.59 down 42.27 or -0.17 percent

20 transportation 10025.06 down 53.64 or -0.53 percent

15 utilities 722.96 up 10.86 or 1.53 percent

65 stocks 8232.02 up 0.42 or 0.01 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500