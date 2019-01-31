30 industrials 24952.81 down 62.05 or -0.25 percent 20 transportation 10017.60 down 61.10 or -0.61 percent 15 utilities 722.72 up 10.62 or 1.49 percent 65 stocks 8226.21 down 5.39 or -0.07 percent

30 industrials 24952.81 down 62.05 or -0.25 percent 20 transportation 10017.60 down 61.10 or -0.61 percent 15 utilities 722.72 up 10.62 or 1.49 percent 65 stocks 8226.21 down 5.39 or -0.07 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.