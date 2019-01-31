202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 2:35 pm 01/31/2019 02:35pm
Share

30 industrials 24952.81 down 62.05 or -0.25 percent

20 transportation 10017.60 down 61.10 or -0.61 percent

15 utilities 722.72 up 10.62 or 1.49 percent

65 stocks 8226.21 down 5.39 or -0.07 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500