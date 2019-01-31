New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12278.90 up 56.51 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2526.33 up 2.09 NASDAQ: Composite 7281.67 up 98.59 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12278.90 up 56.51 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2526.33 up 2.09 NASDAQ: Composite 7281.67 up 98.59 Standard and Poors 500 2702.12 up 21.07 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.