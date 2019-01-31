202
By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 1:35 pm 01/31/2019 01:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12270.36 up 47.97

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.29 up 4.04

NASDAQ: Composite 7270.13 up 87.05

Standard and Poors 500 2698.95 up 17.90

