By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 1:06 pm 01/31/2019 01:06pm
30 industrials 24962.62 down 52.24 or -0.21 percent

20 transportation 10032.71 down 45.99 or -0.46 percent

15 utilities 720.47 up 8.37 or 1.18 percent

65 stocks 8227.17 down 4.43 or -0.05 percent

