202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 12:35 pm 01/31/2019 12:35pm
Share

30 industrials 24983.30 down 31.56 or -0.13 percent

20 transportation 10059.20 down 19.50 or -0.19 percent

15 utilities 721.50 up 9.40 or 1.32 percent

65 stocks 8238.66 up 7.06 or 0.09 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500