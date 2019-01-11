202.5
By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 12:36 pm 01/11/2019 12:36pm
30 industrials 23949.93 down 51.99 or -0.22 percent

20 transportation 9626.83 up 2.13 or 0.02 percent

15 utilities 711.51 down 5.53 or -0.77 percent

65 stocks 7927.91 down 18.88 or -0.24 percent

