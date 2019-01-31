202
By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 12:06 pm 01/31/2019 12:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12304.90 up 82.51

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2538.96 up 14.71

NASDAQ: Composite 7295.62 up 112.54

Standard and Poors 500 2708.09 up 27.04

