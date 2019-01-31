30 industrials 25031.07 up 16.21 or 0.06 percent 20 transportation 10089.22 up 10.52 or 0.10 percent 15 utilities 722.36 up 10.26 or 1.44 percent 65 stocks 8255.75 up 24.15 or 0.29 percent

30 industrials 25031.07 up 16.21 or 0.06 percent 20 transportation 10089.22 up 10.52 or 0.10 percent 15 utilities 722.36 up 10.26 or 1.44 percent 65 stocks 8255.75 up 24.15 or 0.29 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.