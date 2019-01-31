202
By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 11:35 am 01/31/2019 11:35am
30 industrials 24948.28 down 66.58 or -0.27 percent

20 transportation 10083.27 up 4.57 or 0.05 percent

15 utilities 719.69 up 7.59 or 1.07 percent

65 stocks 8233.76 up 2.16 or 0.03 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

