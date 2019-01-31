202
By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 10:35 am 01/31/2019 10:35am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12264.66 up 42.27

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2532.46 up 8.21

NASDAQ: Composite 7264.82 up 81.74

Standard and Poors 500 2695.59 up 14.54

