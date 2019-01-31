30 industrials 24958.25 down 56.61 or -0.23 percent 20 transportation 10097.33 up 18.63 or 0.18 percent 15 utilities 715.56 up 3.46 or 0.49 percent 65 stocks 8231.09 down 0.51 or -0.01 percent

30 industrials 24958.25 down 56.61 or -0.23 percent 20 transportation 10097.33 up 18.63 or 0.18 percent 15 utilities 715.56 up 3.46 or 0.49 percent 65 stocks 8231.09 down 0.51 or -0.01 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.