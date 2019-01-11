202.5
By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 12:06 pm 01/11/2019 12:06pm
30 industrials 23936.55 down 65.37 or -0.27 percent

20 transportation 9618.24 down 6.46 or -0.07 percent

15 utilities 711.63 down 5.41 or -0.75 percent

65 stocks 7923.66 down 23.13 or -0.29 percent

