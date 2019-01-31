New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12216.15 down 6.24 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.16 up 5.91 NASDAQ: Composite 7242.60 up 59.53 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12216.15 down 6.24 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.16 up 5.91 NASDAQ: Composite 7242.60 up 59.53 Standard and Poors 500 2685.19 up 4.14 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.