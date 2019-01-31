202
By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 10:05 am 01/31/2019 10:05am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12216.15 down 6.24

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.16 up 5.91

NASDAQ: Composite 7242.60 up 59.53

Standard and Poors 500 2685.19 up 4.14

