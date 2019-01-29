New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12092.79 up 27.67 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.65 up 7.86 NASDAQ: Composite 7033.04 down 52.65 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12092.79 up 27.67 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.65 up 7.86 NASDAQ: Composite 7033.04 down 52.65 Standard and Poors 500 2639.79 down 4.06 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.