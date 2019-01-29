202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 3:35 pm 01/29/2019 03:35pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12096.81 up 31.70

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2494.71 up 4.93

NASDAQ: Composite 7034.47 down 51.21

Standard and Poors 500 2639.73 down 4.12

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500