New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12106.10 up 40.99 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.19 up 7.40 NASDAQ: Composite 7045.87 down 39.81 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12106.10 up 40.99 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.19 up 7.40 NASDAQ: Composite 7045.87 down 39.81 Standard and Poors 500 2644.53 up 0.68 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.