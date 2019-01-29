202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 2:05 pm 01/29/2019 02:05pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12106.10 up 40.99

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.19 up 7.40

NASDAQ: Composite 7045.87 down 39.81

Standard and Poors 500 2644.53 up 0.68

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500