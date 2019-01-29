30 industrials 24629.25 up 101.03 or 0.41 percent 20 transportation 9979.10 up 57.51 or 0.58 percent 15 utilities 706.75 up 2.24 or 0.32 percent 65 stocks 8126.88 up 35.64 or 0.44 percent
30 industrials 24629.25 up 101.03 or 0.41 percent
20 transportation 9979.10 up 57.51 or 0.58 percent
15 utilities 706.75 up 2.24 or 0.32 percent
65 stocks 8126.88 up 35.64 or 0.44 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.