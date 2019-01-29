30 industrials 24618.40 up 90.18 or 0.37 percent 20 transportation 9978.75 up 57.16 or 0.58 percent 15 utilities 706.53 up 2.02 or 0.29 percent 65 stocks 8124.32 up 33.08 or 0.41 percent
