By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 12:35 pm 01/29/2019 12:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12097.59 up 32.48

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2498.43 up 8.64

NASDAQ: Composite 7042.31 down 43.38

Standard and Poors 500 2642.66 down 1.19

