By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 11:36 am 01/11/2019 11:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11807.96 down 31.36

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2434.46 down 21.31

NASDAQ: Composite 6943.14 down 42.92

Standard and Poors 500 2586.69 down 9.95

