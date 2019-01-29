30 industrials 24517.07 down 11.15 or -0.05 percent 20 transportation 9892.33 down 29.26 or -0.29 percent 15 utilities 705.37 up 0.86 or 0.12 percent 65 stocks 8084.45 down 6.79 or -0.08 percent

30 industrials 24517.07 down 11.15 or -0.05 percent 20 transportation 9892.33 down 29.26 or -0.29 percent 15 utilities 705.37 up 0.86 or 0.12 percent 65 stocks 8084.45 down 6.79 or -0.08 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.