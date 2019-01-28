202
By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 10:35 am 01/28/2019 10:35am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12032.95 down 94.30

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2458.20 down 13.72

NASDAQ: Composite 7075.51 down 89.35

Standard and Poors 500 2637.87 down 26.89

