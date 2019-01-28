202
By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 10:36 am 01/28/2019 10:36am
30 industrials 24438.89 down 298.31 or -1.21 percent

20 transportation 9887.26 down 34.52 or -0.35 percent

15 utilities 706.82 down 1.38 or -0.19 percent

65 stocks 8071.08 down 66.91 or -0.82 percent

