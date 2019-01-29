202
By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 10:05 am 01/29/2019 10:05am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12105.11 up 40.00

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2495.49 up 5.70

NASDAQ: Composite 7079.16 down 6.52

Standard and Poors 500 2647.90 up 4.05

