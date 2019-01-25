202
January 25, 2019
30 industrials 24709.58 up 156.34 or 0.64 percent

20 transportation 9921.92 up 79.40 or 0.81 percent

15 utilities 707.90 down 10.06 or -1.40 percent

65 stocks 8132.19 up 28.33 or 0.35 percent

