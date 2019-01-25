30 industrials 24708.65 up 155.41 or 0.63 percent 20 transportation 9916.80 up 74.28 or 0.75 percent 15 utilities 710.45 down 7.51 or -1.05 percent 65 stocks 8135.60 up 31.74 or 0.39 percent

30 industrials 24708.65 up 155.41 or 0.63 percent 20 transportation 9916.80 up 74.28 or 0.75 percent 15 utilities 710.45 down 7.51 or -1.05 percent 65 stocks 8135.60 up 31.74 or 0.39 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.