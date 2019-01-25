30 industrials 24758.14 up 204.90 or 0.83 percent 20 transportation 9929.95 up 87.43 or 0.89 percent 15 utilities 709.44 down 8.52 or -1.19 percent 65 stocks 8146.01 up 42.15 or 0.52 percent
