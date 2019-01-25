30 industrials 24758.14 up 204.90 or 0.83 percent 20 transportation 9929.95 up 87.43 or 0.89 percent 15 utilities 709.44 down 8.52 or -1.19 percent 65 stocks 8146.01 up 42.15 or 0.52 percent

30 industrials 24758.14 up 204.90 or 0.83 percent 20 transportation 9929.95 up 87.43 or 0.89 percent 15 utilities 709.44 down 8.52 or -1.19 percent 65 stocks 8146.01 up 42.15 or 0.52 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.