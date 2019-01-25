New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12137.93 up 108.48 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2478.29 up 26.02 NASDAQ: Composite 7166.16 up 92.70 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12137.93 up 108.48 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2478.29 up 26.02 NASDAQ: Composite 7166.16 up 92.70 Standard and Poors 500 2667.71 up 29.01 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.