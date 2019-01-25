202
By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 1:36 pm 01/25/2019 01:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12137.93 up 108.48

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2478.29 up 26.02

NASDAQ: Composite 7166.16 up 92.70

Standard and Poors 500 2667.71 up 29.01

