New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11812.73 down 26.59 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2442.42 down 13.35 NASDAQ: Composite 6963.11 down 22.95 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11812.73 down 26.59 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2442.42 down 13.35 NASDAQ: Composite 6963.11 down 22.95 Standard and Poors 500 2588.19 down 8.45 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.