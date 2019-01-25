202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 12:36 pm 01/25/2019 12:36pm
Share

30 industrials 24814.39 up 261.15 or 1.06 percent

20 transportation 9931.96 up 89.44 or 0.91 percent

15 utilities 713.49 down 4.47 or -0.62 percent

65 stocks 8164.61 up 60.75 or 0.75 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500