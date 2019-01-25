202
By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 12:36 pm 01/25/2019 12:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12156.66 up 127.21

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2490.24 up 37.98

NASDAQ: Composite 7167.92 up 94.46

Standard and Poors 500 2671.56 up 32.86

