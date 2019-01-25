30 industrials 24791.09 up 237.85 or 0.97 percent 20 transportation 9930.13 up 87.61 or 0.89 percent 15 utilities 713.11 down 4.85 or -0.68 percent 65 stocks 8159.08 up 55.22 or 0.68 percent
