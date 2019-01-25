202
By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 12:06 pm 01/25/2019 12:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12140.02 up 110.57

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.95 up 37.68

NASDAQ: Composite 7163.93 up 90.47

Standard and Poors 500 2668.84 up 30.14

