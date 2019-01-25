New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12137.16 up 107.71 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.88 up 34.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7152.02 up 78.56 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12137.16 up 107.71 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.88 up 34.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7152.02 up 78.56 Standard and Poors 500 2665.42 up 26.72