202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 11:36 am 01/25/2019 11:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12137.16 up 107.71

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.88 up 34.61

NASDAQ: Composite 7152.02 up 78.56

Standard and Poors 500 2665.42 up 26.72

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500