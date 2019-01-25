30 industrials 24838.11 up 284.87 or 1.16 percent 20 transportation 9945.86 up 103.34 or 1.05 percent 15 utilities 714.57 down 3.39 or -0.47 percent 65 stocks 8174.08 up 70.22 or 0.87 percent

30 industrials 24838.11 up 284.87 or 1.16 percent 20 transportation 9945.86 up 103.34 or 1.05 percent 15 utilities 714.57 down 3.39 or -0.47 percent 65 stocks 8174.08 up 70.22 or 0.87 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.