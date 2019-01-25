202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 11:06 am 01/25/2019 11:06am
Share

30 industrials 24838.11 up 284.87 or 1.16 percent

20 transportation 9945.86 up 103.34 or 1.05 percent

15 utilities 714.57 down 3.39 or -0.47 percent

65 stocks 8174.08 up 70.22 or 0.87 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500