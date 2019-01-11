30 industrials 23913.18 down 88.74 or -0.37 percent 20 transportation 9580.59 down 44.11 or -0.46 percent 15 utilities 715.23 down 1.81 or -0.25 percent 65 stocks 7916.96 down 29.83 or -0.38 percent

30 industrials 23913.18 down 88.74 or -0.37 percent 20 transportation 9580.59 down 44.11 or -0.46 percent 15 utilities 715.23 down 1.81 or -0.25 percent 65 stocks 7916.96 down 29.83 or -0.38 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.