30 industrials 24819.39 up 266.15 or 1.08 percent 20 transportation 9939.31 up 96.79 or 0.98 percent 15 utilities 715.72 down 2.24 or -0.31 percent 65 stocks 8171.22 up 67.36 or 0.83 percent
