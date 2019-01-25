30 industrials 24819.39 up 266.15 or 1.08 percent 20 transportation 9939.31 up 96.79 or 0.98 percent 15 utilities 715.72 down 2.24 or -0.31 percent 65 stocks 8171.22 up 67.36 or 0.83 percent

30 industrials 24819.39 up 266.15 or 1.08 percent 20 transportation 9939.31 up 96.79 or 0.98 percent 15 utilities 715.72 down 2.24 or -0.31 percent 65 stocks 8171.22 up 67.36 or 0.83 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.