By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 10:06 am 01/25/2019 10:06am
30 industrials 24766.54 up 213.30 or 0.87 percent

20 transportation 9916.60 up 74.08 or 0.75 percent

15 utilities 715.79 down 2.17 or -0.30 percent

65 stocks 8156.42 up 52.56 or 0.65 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

