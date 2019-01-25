30 industrials 24766.54 up 213.30 or 0.87 percent 20 transportation 9916.60 up 74.08 or 0.75 percent 15 utilities 715.79 down 2.17 or -0.30 percent 65 stocks 8156.42 up 52.56 or 0.65 percent

30 industrials 24766.54 up 213.30 or 0.87 percent 20 transportation 9916.60 up 74.08 or 0.75 percent 15 utilities 715.79 down 2.17 or -0.30 percent 65 stocks 8156.42 up 52.56 or 0.65 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.