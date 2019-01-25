New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12129.59 up 100.14 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2476.84 up 24.58 NASDAQ: Composite 7135.31 up 61.85 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12129.59 up 100.14 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2476.84 up 24.58 NASDAQ: Composite 7135.31 up 61.85 Standard and Poors 500 2662.90 up 24.20