By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 12:06 pm 01/23/2019 12:06pm
30 industrials 24368.85 down 35.63 or -0.15 percent

20 transportation 9661.98 down 160.24 or -1.63 percent

15 utilities 713.04 up 5.23 or 0.74 percent

65 stocks 8021.18 down 31.31 or -0.39 percent

