By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 3:36 pm 01/23/2019 03:36pm
30 industrials 24577.47 up 172.99 or 0.71 percent

20 transportation 9734.32 down 87.90 or -0.89 percent

15 utilities 713.78 up 5.97 or 0.84 percent

65 stocks 8077.82 up 25.33 or 0.31 percent

