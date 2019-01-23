202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 3:10 pm 01/23/2019 03:10pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11992.24 down 7.13

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2428.06 down 3.67

NASDAQ: Composite 6997.87 down 22.48

Standard and Poors 500 2629.10 down 3.80

