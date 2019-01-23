30 industrials 24498.16 up 93.68 or 0.38 percent 20 transportation 9704.50 down 117.72 or -1.20 percent 15 utilities 711.27 up 3.46 or 0.49 percent 65 stocks 8051.71 down 0.78 or -0.01 percent

30 industrials 24498.16 up 93.68 or 0.38 percent 20 transportation 9704.50 down 117.72 or -1.20 percent 15 utilities 711.27 up 3.46 or 0.49 percent 65 stocks 8051.71 down 0.78 or -0.01 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.