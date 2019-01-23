202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 2:36 pm 01/23/2019 02:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12001.74 up 2.37

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2428.06 down 3.68

NASDAQ: Composite 7003.41 down 16.94

Standard and Poors 500 2633.49 up 0.59

