New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12001.74 up 2.37 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2428.06 down 3.68 NASDAQ: Composite 7003.41 down 16.94 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12001.74 up 2.37 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2428.06 down 3.68 NASDAQ: Composite 7003.41 down 16.94 Standard and Poors 500 2633.49 up 0.59 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.