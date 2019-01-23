30 industrials 24532.16 up 127.68 or 0.52 percent 20 transportation 9716.91 down 105.31 or -1.07 percent 15 utilities 712.39 up 4.58 or 0.65 percent 65 stocks 8062.90 up 10.41 or 0.13 percent

30 industrials 24532.16 up 127.68 or 0.52 percent 20 transportation 9716.91 down 105.31 or -1.07 percent 15 utilities 712.39 up 4.58 or 0.65 percent 65 stocks 8062.90 up 10.41 or 0.13 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.