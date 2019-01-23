202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 2:36 pm 01/23/2019 02:36pm
30 industrials 24532.16 up 127.68 or 0.52 percent

20 transportation 9716.91 down 105.31 or -1.07 percent

15 utilities 712.39 up 4.58 or 0.65 percent

65 stocks 8062.90 up 10.41 or 0.13 percent

