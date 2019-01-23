30 industrials 24501.92 up 97.44 or 0.40 percent 20 transportation 9705.60 down 116.62 or -1.19 percent 15 utilities 712.62 up 4.81 or 0.68 percent 65 stocks 8055.12 up 2.63 or 0.03 percent

30 industrials 24501.92 up 97.44 or 0.40 percent 20 transportation 9705.60 down 116.62 or -1.19 percent 15 utilities 712.62 up 4.81 or 0.68 percent 65 stocks 8055.12 up 2.63 or 0.03 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.