202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 2:07 pm 01/23/2019 02:07pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11992.71 down 6.66

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2421.10 down 10.63

NASDAQ: Composite 7000.71 down 19.65

Standard and Poors 500 2630.69 down 2.21

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500