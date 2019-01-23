New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11979.05 down 20.32 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2418.72 down 13.01 NASDAQ: Composite 6995.39 down 24.97 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11979.05 down 20.32 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2418.72 down 13.01 NASDAQ: Composite 6995.39 down 24.97 Standard and Poors 500 2626.82 down 6.08 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.