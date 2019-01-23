202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 1:36 pm 01/23/2019 01:36pm
Share

30 industrials 24454.41 up 49.93 or 0.20 percent

20 transportation 9683.33 down 138.89 or -1.41 percent

15 utilities 711.65 up 3.84 or 0.54 percent

65 stocks 8039.53 down 12.96 or -0.16 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500